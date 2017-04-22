Senate President bags chietaincy title in Zamfara

Zamfara – Senate President Bukola Saraki was on Saturday conferred with the traditional title of Dan-Iya Kaura-Namoda in Zamfara state.

The Senate President was in the state to witness the wedding of six daughters of Sen Tijjani Kaura which took place at the Emir of Kaura-Namoda’s palace.

The Emir, Alhaji Muhammad Asha,said Saraki deserved the title in view of his sterling qualities and contribution to the development of the nation

He said, “by this title, you have become one of the citizens of this emirate and a title holder of this palace. ”

He urged him to be a good ambassador of the emirate by providing good and exemplary leadership at the senate.

Responding, Saraki, who thanked the emir for seeing him worthy of the title, said he would live up to the expectations of the emirate.

Saraki also pledged to discharge all the attributes of the title to the best of his ability.

The ceremonies were witnessed by the state governor, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, two former governors of the state, Sen. Ahmed Sani and Alhaji Mamuda Shinkafi, former governor of old Sokoto state, Mallam Yahaya Abdulkarim as well as many members of the national and state assemblies.

