Senegal restores Mbengue, Sow for African Nations Cup

Posted January 1, 2017 2:51 pm by Comments

Dakar – Senegal restored experienced defender Cheikh Mbengue and striker Moussa Sow to their 23-man squad for this month’s African Nations Cup finals in Gabon.

The pair had missed November’s World Cup qualifier in South Africa but both had
returned to participate at their third Nations Cup tournament.

Henri Saviet of St. Etienne was also recalled by Coach Aliou Cisse for the three-week tournament where Senegal played in Group B against Algeria, Tunisia and Zimbabwe.

Winasbet.com

The squad includes 12 players who competed at the last Nations Cup finals in Equatorial Guinea, where Senegal failed to get past the first round despite being one of the pre-tournament favourites.

Senegal would open their campaign in Franceville on Jan. 15 against Tunisia in Franceville.

In the squad are goalkeepers Abdoulaye Diallo, Khadim Ndiaye, and Pape Seydou Ndiaye, while the defenders are Saliou Ciss, Lamine Gassama, Kalidou Koulibaly, Cheikh Mbengue, Kara Mbodj, and Zargo Youre.

The midfielders are Mohamed Diame, Pape Kouly Diop, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Cheikhou Kouyate, Pape Alioune Ndiaye, Cheikh Ndoye, and Ismaila Sarr.

The forwards are FamarDiedhou, Mame Biram Diouf, Diao Balde Keita, Moussa Konate, Sadio Mane, Henri Saivet, and Moussa Sow.

The post Senegal restores Mbengue, Sow for African Nations Cup appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Senegal lists Mane, four other EPL stars in AFCON squad Senegal has included five England-based players in the 23-man squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Gabon....
  2. Gabon unveils 2017 African Cup of Nations mascot “Samba” President Ali Bongo Ondimba of Gabon on Friday unveiled the 2017 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) Mascot, a black panther...
  3. U-23 Cup of Nations draw to hold Sept. 14 The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has picked Monday, Sept. 14 as date for the draw of the second Africa...
  4. Algeria names squad for Nations Cup Midfielder Sofiane Feghouli was a surprise omission as Algeria named their 23-man squad on Saturday for the African Nations Cup...
  5. AYC : African youths battle in Senegal …as Flying Eagles test Terranga’s might African continent, which is still cele­brating the successful organisation of the CAF U-17 tournament...
  6. List of qualifiers for 2017 Africa Cup of Nations List of qualifiers for 2017 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Gabon: Tunisia (Group A winners) Democratic Republic of Congo...
  7. AFCON 2017 : Senegal to play warm up games in Congo Africa’s number one ranked team, Senegal will be playing two warm-up friendlies in Congo ahead of the 2017 AFCON. The...
  8. African Nations Championship results Nairobi, Kenya | AFP | Monday 1/18/2016 – 18:37 GMT | 84 words Results of 2016 African Nations Championship (CHAN)...
  9. Football: African Nations Championship results Football- image source noshahronline African Nations Championship (CHAN) preliminary-round, first-leg qualifying results this weekend: North zone At Casablanca, Morocco Morocco...
  10. Nigeria Wins Under-23 African Nations’ Championship Nigeria’s Under-23 team on Saturday defeated Algeria in the final of the Under-23 Africa Nations Championship to become African Champions for...

< YOHAIG home