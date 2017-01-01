Senegal restores Mbengue, Sow for African Nations Cup

Dakar – Senegal restored experienced defender Cheikh Mbengue and striker Moussa Sow to their 23-man squad for this month’s African Nations Cup finals in Gabon.

The pair had missed November’s World Cup qualifier in South Africa but both had

returned to participate at their third Nations Cup tournament.

Henri Saviet of St. Etienne was also recalled by Coach Aliou Cisse for the three-week tournament where Senegal played in Group B against Algeria, Tunisia and Zimbabwe.

The squad includes 12 players who competed at the last Nations Cup finals in Equatorial Guinea, where Senegal failed to get past the first round despite being one of the pre-tournament favourites.

Senegal would open their campaign in Franceville on Jan. 15 against Tunisia in Franceville.

In the squad are goalkeepers Abdoulaye Diallo, Khadim Ndiaye, and Pape Seydou Ndiaye, while the defenders are Saliou Ciss, Lamine Gassama, Kalidou Koulibaly, Cheikh Mbengue, Kara Mbodj, and Zargo Youre.

The midfielders are Mohamed Diame, Pape Kouly Diop, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Cheikhou Kouyate, Pape Alioune Ndiaye, Cheikh Ndoye, and Ismaila Sarr.

The forwards are FamarDiedhou, Mame Biram Diouf, Diao Balde Keita, Moussa Konate, Sadio Mane, Henri Saivet, and Moussa Sow.

