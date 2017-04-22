By Nwafor Sunday

The mighty queen player of Lawn Tennis, and the 23-time Grand Slam winner, Serena Williams, who announced her 20 weeks pregnancy in the internet on Friday, has joined the league of ‘maternity’ today.

This means that she will not compete for the rest of the 2017 season. She is going to miss Wimbledon, the US Open and the French Open champ. Her rep confirmed the news to Reuters.

According to her Rep, ”The star athlete is currently engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The two are expected to welcome their first child together in the fall”.

The post Serena Williams pauses Tennis, goes on maternity leave appeared first on Vanguard News.