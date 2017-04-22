Serena Williams pauses Tennis, goes on maternity leave

By Nwafor Sunday

The mighty queen player of Lawn Tennis, and the 23-time Grand Slam winner, Serena Williams, who announced her 20 weeks pregnancy in the internet on Friday, has joined the league of ‘maternity’ today.

Serena Williams of the US celebrates with the championship trophy during the awards ceremony after her victory against Venus Williams of the US in the women’s singles final on day 13 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 28, 2017. / AFP PHOTO

This means that she will not compete for the rest of the 2017 season. She is going to miss Wimbledon, the US Open and the French Open champ. Her rep confirmed the news to Reuters.

According to her Rep, ”The star athlete is currently engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The two are expected to welcome their first child together in the fall”.

 

 

