Soji Eweade releases another blockbuster movie ‘Eje Dudu’

By ADERONKE ADEYERI

Veteran actor, Soji Eweade has reasserted himself again in the Yoruba sector of the movie industry, not only as an astute actor but also as an enterprising producer. The handsome veteran who is set to release another blockbuster- ‘Eje Dudu’ (after the recent release of Aye Abiamo) into the cinemas, followed by a subsequent release on line before its final release into the market.

‘’Eje Dudu is a suspense-filled movie that reveals the secrets behind the wealth of the so called ‘’Big men’’ in our society and featuring the likes of Antar Laniyan, Liz da-Silva, Yinka Quadri, Yetunde Wunmi, Bukola Mosoba, Hakeem Alimi , Doris Simeon, Soji Eweade among others’’ said the producer.

Mr Eweade started his movie career in 1992 and produced his first movie in 1996 with the title ‘Innocent Boy’ “alaise omo”. He has produced over 90 Yoruba movies; Tekunteje, Omotuntun, April Fool, Ireke, Oju Tiwon, Apoti Ogo1 and 2, Mase, Doro sexy, Ere Tete, Are, Juwonlo, Owo Adisa, Sare Kabakaba, Olori Ole, Matagbamole , Ose Dudu, Lakunle Maradona, Oritameta ,Ori Meji and many others.

