SSS 2 girl, 5 others killed in night attack on Goska, near Kafanchan

Kafanchan (Kaduna) – Unknown gunmen killed six persons in an attack on Goska, a village near Kafanchan, in Jemaa Local Government of Kaduna State, early Sunday morning.

Among those killed was Gimbia Morik, an SSS 2 student, and daughter of Mr Gideon Morik, former Deputy Speaker of Kaduna House of Assembly and also one-time Chairman, Jemaa Local Govermment.

“The attackers just stormed the village and started shooting; they killed six people inclduing my daughter, and five others,” Molrik told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Kafanchan, on Sunday.

He said that the attackers injured many others and burnt many houses.

The local government and two otherts – Kaura and Zango-Kataf, have been under a 24-hour curfew, following incessant atatcks by unknown gunmen.

A senior police officer, who confirmed the incident, described the destruction at Gioskas as “very devaststing”.

He said that the corpses had been deposited at the Kafanchan General Hospital where the injured were also being treated.

Already, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the attacks, and vowed to fish out those that invaded Goska.

The governor, who emphatised with families that lost loved ones, charged secuurity agencies to double their efforts toward halting the persistent attacks.

