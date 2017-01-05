Sunshine Stars’ Yahuza focuses on Enyimba tie

Ahead of the new Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season which begins on January 14, Sunshine Stars striker Yahuza Bala says his major focus is how to help the Akure-based team reach new heights.

According to the former Niger Tornadoes player, all hands are on deck to record a successful season.

“We thank God for His mercies and I am really grateful for the chance to play for Sunshine Stars. It is a dream come true and I hope to do my best to help the team to success.

“We are very focused on the new season and we want to take each match as it comes. Against Enyimba in Calabar in our opening match, I hope to do my best to help my team get a positive result,” he said.

The former Gateway United player has called on the people of Ondo State to give maximum support to Sunshine Stars as the team aim to do better than their previous performance in the past campaign.

“It is very important for our fans and soccer loving people of the state to give support to Sunshine Stars so that the players can always give their best,” Yahuza.

