Taskforce Recovers Stolen Power Installations

The Anti Vandalism Joint Task Force recently inaugurated by the MD/CEO of Kano Electricity Distribution Company Plc (KEDCO) Dr Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, has recovered electrical installations worth millions of Naira from suspected vandals in Kano.

A statement by KEDCO’s spokesperson, Mohammed Kandi said the JTF raided a warehouse at Ranji quarters in Tudun Murtala, suspected to be hideout for vandals after receiving information that large items of power installation had been kept in a premises owned by a scrap vendor.

One of the suspected vandals (name withheld) who was arrested at the scene admitted during a preliminary investigation by officers of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) that he had been in the business for the past three years.

He also claimed buying the items which comprised 40 bunches of vandalised copper cables and 5 rolls of vandalised aluminium conductor weighting about 360 kg from a trailer-laden with scraps materials.

Kandi, however, informed that the suspects would be prosecuted and called on residents to assist the firm in watching over the power installations in their area.

He lauded management’s decision to set up the JTF with a view to clampdown on vandals and reduce the tide of vandalism in KEDCO’s coverage area of Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states.

