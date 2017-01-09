Tee Billz: I want my family happy

By Anozie Egole
ESTRANGED husband of Mavin’s first lady, Tiwa Savage, Tee Billz has said that despite all odds, he wants his family to be happy.

Tee Billz in a post shared on his Instagram account wrote, “I’m at a point in my life where I want my family to be happy. My faith is strong, my health is good, my mind is right, my dollars tight and no unnecessary drama.”

This comes after the troubled couple were spotted together for the first time after their April saga. The duo were seen together at TV presenter, Stephanie Coker’s traditional wedding over the holidays making it their first public sighting since April 2016.

Meanwhile, reports last week indicated that pop queen Tiwa Savage is back with her husband and former manager Tunji ‘Tee Billz’ Balogun.
Relatively, Tee Billz also spoke about mental health awareness. The manager who has been undergoing therapy took to the photo sharing app to raise awareness over mental health.

“If you can seek help for malaria and fever, don’t be ashamed about your psychological and emotional condition. Why are we so afraid to discuss mental health in our society?”

