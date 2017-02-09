Telecom providers promise to tackle service challenges

Major Telecom service providers in Nigeria have promised to tackle all abnormalities associated with their services to ensure maximum service satisfaction to their customers.

The representatives of MTN, Etisalat and Airtel made the commitment on Thursday in Keffi, Nasarawa state, at the 25th Edition of Consumer Town Hall Meeting organised by the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC).

They commended NCC for organising the programme adding that, “it offers them another platform to have direct interaction with their customers.”

The trio networks promised to seriously attend to whatever complaints their customers made in the next couple of months.

Nazir Tukur, the MTN Customer Relationship Manager in charge of North Central Zone, said they had social media platform in addition to customer care number ‘180’ for complaints.

He further said they the major telecom service providers also established offices in all the 774 local government areas of the country for the customers to access whatever services they needed.

Similarly, Ibrahim Kastina, the Etisalat Regional Sales Manager in charge of Benue Region, said consumers could table their complaints to their social media platform in addition to customer care number ‘200’.

He said Etisalat was working seriously to improve its services to be the best in the country.

In the same vein, Ekundayo Fatoki, the Airtel Business Manager in charge of North-Central, assured customers that all their complaints, tabled, would be addressed.

However, some customers, such as Joshua Musa have decried the alarming rate of exploitation by the network providers and called on the Federal Government, through NCC, to save Nigerians from the providers.

Francisca Oche and Jerry James customers of Etisalat and Airtel, respectively called on NCC to start producing airtime to curtail the access of telecoms providers.

The duo said the providers consumed peoples’ data without regard to regulations or the rights of the consumers and called on NCC to come for the rescue.

