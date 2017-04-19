TOMEB Foundation, Exxonmobil empower students

By Ebele Orakpo

Tomeb Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, will on Saturday, April 29, in partnership with Exxonmobil, host hundreds of students at Lagos State Model College, Badore, to a personal development and learning programme. The event, which starts at 9.am, will see each student receiving a motivational book entitled Insight: Nuggets of Excellence for Teenagers, written by 16-year-old Maryam Popoola.

Some of the speakers at the event include the Country Managing Director of Accenture Nigeria, Mr. Niyi Yusuf; Managing Consultant, Kitbenj Consulting, Mrs. Elizabeth Olofin; Professor (Mrs.) Fatimah Abdulkareem of the University of Lagos; and a Government Relations Lead at Google, Mrs. Titi Akinsanmi.

The speakers will read out and explain chapters from the book which will address topics like what it takes to succeed as a teenager, important habits to cultivate, academic excellence, and the good and bad sides of social media.

According a release by the founder of TOMEB, Mr. Tunde Popoola, the foundation was established to promote issues, activities and programmes that will energize individuals and communities to be economically self-sustaining and environment-friendly.

Tomeb, he said, has a special focus on youths, to assist them to realise and utilise their potentials, be exemplary in their conduct and become change agents. The foundation is also determined to use the instrumentality of education and enterprise development to spur lives to overcome barriers and achieve meaningful social and personal economic goals.

