Traffic, fund delays from govt cause Heartland Flickers to miss flight to Kenya – Official

Heartland Flickers of Imo have missed their scheduled flight from Abuja to Kenya for the 2017 African Club Competition slated for Saturday to Jan. 15, an official said on Friday.

Dorothy Edih, Secretary, Imo Hockey Association, made the disclosure to newsmen in Abuja.

Edih said that the team had left Abuja for Lagos to seek alternative flight.

She said that the team missed the flight due to delays on their way to Abuja.

NAN reports that the team’s vehicle broke down and they had to sleep in Lokoja.

“Besides, we did not pay on time for the flight because we equally had delays from the government with the release of funds.

“By the time we arrived, it was late to make payment. We were told that there is no flight to Kenya from Abuja, so, we have to move to Lagos.

“We hope to get a flight from Lagos to Kenya tomorrow (Jan. 7) by God’s grace,’’ she said.

The team is made up of 18 players and eight officials.

