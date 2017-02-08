Umuoji communty gets free medical services

By Enyim Enyim

THERE was excitement at Umuoji Community in Anambra State when a philanthropist, Ambassador Vincent Oligbo, provided free medical consultations and medication to people of the area. The annual event which provided succour to the people started four years ago. Among those who benefited were children, youths and old men and women.

During the event tagged “free medical fair day for all Umuoji and Anambra State citizens,” medicated eye glasses and drugs were given to people with eye problems, high blood pressure, diabetes, tuberculosis and arthritis among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Oligbo said that about 1,000 people within and outside the community would benefit from the free medical services, adding that he spent an average of N2 million yearly on the exercise.

“I am an ambassador of peace in the United States of America and that is why I resolved to help the needy in the area of health services,” he said. Oligbo appealed to the Anambra State government to pay particular attention to the health sector by putting in enough funds to provide medical services at affordable costs.

Varieties of diseases

The coordinating medical laboratory specialist for the exercise, Dr. Chijioke Osakwe said, “we are treating varieties of diseases such as diabetes, malaria, HIV/AIDS among others,” adding that they recommend “drugs that are not available for the patients to buy on their own.”

According to him, high blood pressure was higher among people while cases of diabetes were lower. While urging the people of the area and beyond to take advantage of the exercise, he advised other wealthy men in the community to emulate the philanthropist.

Some of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Christiana Udorisa, Mr. Silas Okoye, Anthonia Ilongwo, Pascal Ogbunude who were treated for various ailments commended Oligbo for the free medical services and appealed to other wealthy men in the community to emulate his good gestures.

