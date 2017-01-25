US group boosts E K Clark Varsity, DELSU, FIDA with $27m books

By Emma Amaize & Egufe Yafugborhi

WARRI—BOOKS for Africa, a United States charity organisation, has boosted learning at the Edwin Clark University, Kiagbodo, Burutu council area, Delta State with books valued at $ 27million.

Overwhelmed by the gesture involving 22,000 volumes of books covering various fields of studies, the private varsity extended the benefit to Delta State University, DELSU and the state chapter of the International Federation of Female Lawyers, FIDA, with various law books.

At the presentation of the DELSU and FIDA share of the books in Kiagbodo, Prof. Timothy Olagbemiro, Vice Chancellor, Edwin Clark University, commended, “Dr. Tunji Adesasan of Reinhardt University, Georgia, who linked the university with Books for Africa after having earlier donated 7,000 volumes of books through his university.

Prof. Victor Peretomode, Vice Chancellor, DELSU and Vice Chairperson, FIDA Delta State, Cynthia-Ben Onyiagolu thanked Chief Clark and the university’s management for the display of love in extending the benefit to their respective organisations.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

