The following vacancies exist in a reputable textile manufacturing and garment company in Lagos.

  1. GENERAL MANAGER

Prospective candidate must have the following

(a) Qualification: First degree in any relevant field.

(b) Age: 30 – 60 years

(c) Experience: At least 10 years with 5 years in Managerial capacity in the textile industry in Nigeria.

Must understand the textile market segmentation and dynamics in Nigeria.

Incentives:

(i) Company car and driver

(ii) Accommodation allowance

(iii) Salary: negotiable 

  1. SALES / MARKETING MANAGER

(a) Qualification: First degree in social sciences.

(b) Age: 30 – 50 years.

(c) Experience: 8 years and 3 years in Managerial capacity.

Job is target driven. Must have the ability to drive an aggressive sales team that will largely be commission based.

Incentives:

(i) Company car and driver

(ii) Accommodation allowance

(iii) Salary: negotiable

  1. SUPERVISOR TEXTILE PROCESSING PLANT

(a) Qualifications: Diploma in Polymer and Textile

(b) Age: 25 – 35 years

(c) Experience: Must be expert in processing of knitted fabric with minimum of 6 years experience.

Salary negotiable

  1. ACCOUNTANT

(a) Qualification: HND in Accounting and very proficient in Accounting software

(b) Age: 25 –35years

  1. IT PERSONNEL

(a) Qualification: OND in computer science, capable of managing our software.

(b) Age: 23 – 35years

Interested applicants must forward their curriculum vitae along with a cover letter detailing specific job sought with a passport photograph to

Human Resource:

unigwejennifer@gmail.com  OR olujay79@gmail.com

not later than two weeks from the date of this publication. Please note that only shortlisted candidate will be contacted.

