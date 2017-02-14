Valentine’s Day: What celebs said to their loved ones

By Benjamin Njoku

TUESDAY, February 14, was St Valentine’s Day, and some celebrities took to social media to share personal messages about  their loved ones on the most romantic day of the year.

Pop singer, 2face  and his wife, Annie set the tone for the celebration. Annie wrote, “This right here=ØFÜ is love! Happy Valentine’s Day to the best of the best. The most cutest, most adorable and most inspiring of them. My super couple of life. @annieidibia1. And 2face replied her, “@official2baba you are one of the reasons I am holding onto love and believing that just at the right time it will find me!!! I celebrate you today as always, keep waxing strong in love and in blissfulness. I adore you super.”

Actress Chika Ike expressed, “Happy St.Valentine’s Day d’þd’þ…Look at what I got for Valentine!!d’þ=Ø‘Þ.A lovely fan dropped it off at my office early this morning with a note. For Angela Okorie, “I’m going to walk like this today =ØFÜ… It’s just a day like other =ØÞ #morning #happyvalentinesday.”

Actress Mercy Johnson Okojie simply offered, “Happy Vals Day Everyone. Love yourself enough and value the smallest things.”

Tony Umez said, “Happy Valentine to my lover, my mistress, my friend and confidant, my love, my Queen, my Diamond, my partner, my helpmate, my ALL, my wife, Ogo Patsy. You are my forever Val. Just as veteran actress Joke Silva wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day to my one and only.”

Tonto Dikeh said, “Today is Valentine, Happy me to you. Make the best of today. Take a lil time to pray for your loved ones as I pray for al mine this very moment..God bless you and happy Valentine lovers.”

Empress Njamah prayed for her fans, “May this Valentine’s Day be filled with love, understanding, and contentment as you journey through life with those you hold dear, love yesterday, today and always. Happy Valentine’s Day friends.”

