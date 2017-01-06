Video: Watch Chibok girls’ journey to Chibok town to celebrate Christmas

Posted January 6, 2017 2:51 pm by Comments

It was all jubilation as some of the Chibok school girls released from the captivity of the Islamist Boko Haram terrorist group made a joyful entry into Chibok town to celebrate Christmas with their parents and loved ones.  Though some were nervous, it was, to them, a triumphant entry after been away for many months.

The post Video: Watch Chibok girls’ journey to Chibok town to celebrate Christmas appeared first on Vanguard News.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Tearful parents watch new Chibok girls’ video Three mothers of schoolgirls abducted from Chibok, Borno State two years ago shed tears as they identified their daughters in...
  2. That CNN’s Video of Chibok Girls broadcaster, CNN certainly wowed its global audience with the video it exclusively obtained of Nigeria’s abducted schoolgirls that were abducted...
  3. Abducted Chibok Girls: Boko Haram Releases New Video A new video on the Chibok Girls has reportedly been released by the terrorist group Boko Haram, appearing to show...
  4. Video: Buhari speaks on corruption, Chibok girls President Muhammadu Buhari has said meeting parents of the schoolgirls abducted from Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno state, on a...
  5. Video: Buhari receives 21 released Chibok Girls in Abuja The #Chibok Girls are received in the State House by President @MBuhari and Vice President @ProfOsinbajo. pic.twitter.com/25RfflbgUd — Presidency Nigeria...
  6. Member of Chibok Community Identifies Missing Girls In Video A female member of the Chibok Community has identified some of the girls in the video released by CNN as...
  7. International News Network Obtains Chibok Girls Proof Of Life Video Today marks two years since Boko Haram terrorists walked into a school in Chibok town, Borno State, in the dead...
  8. F.G Reacts To Chibok Girls Video Release The Federal Government has said it is doing everything possible to secure the release of the Chibok girls, and put an...
  9. Chibok girls kept from family over Christmas A group of 21 Nigerian Chibok girls brought home for Christmas after almost three years in captivity were prevented from...
  10. Chibok girls’ latest video: We are on top of the situation – Lai Mohammed Abuja – The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, says the Federal Government is doing everything possible to...

< YOHAIG home