Warri Bye-election : community leaders backs Emiko’s ambition

The  leaders of Ubeji, Omadino, Egbokodo, Ifie-Kporo and Aja-Etan communities in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State have thrown their weights behind the All Progressives Congress(APC) candidate, Prince Stanley Emiko ahead of the Warri South Constituency 1 Bye-Election. In the same vain, the Oghuvwe General of Agbarha Kingdom Warri, Chief Stanley Odiboh urges the Agbarha people to vote for All Progressives Congress APC in the forthcoming elections.

Odiboh appealed to all indigenes and residents in the communities who registered in the area to come out en masse to vote APC at the Bye-Election, expressing believe that if Stanley Emiko wins, it will be a great victory for the Agbarha Warri communities and the entire Warri South Constituency 1.

While at Obodo Community, an APC stalwart, Chief Eyitemi Diden assured people of the community, that victory for the APC will attract positive change as well as Federal presence to Obodo.

He described Prince Stanley Emiko as a very straight forward personality that can be trusted, hence call on the people to come out and vote for the APC candidate.

Another APC stalwart in the state, Chief Ayirimi Emami at Omadino  promised the people of  the Community that their request for a brand new transformer will be granted if they vote overwhelmingly for the APC in the forthcoming Bye-Election.

The Chairman of Ifie-Kporo Community, Mr. Grifton Edema also described the APC candidate, Prince Stanley Emiko as their brother promised that they will vote for him due to his accessibility.

Speaking at Ekurede Urhobo, Chieftain  of APC, Chief Vincent Okudolor opined that “our 16 years of suffering will come to an end if we vote for APC and our son , Prince Stanley Emiko”, assuring that Ekurede-Urhobo will vote massively for APC.

The APC candidate for Warri South Constituency 1, Prince Stanley Emiko assured his constituents of attracting the desired projects to them, noting that if elected, he will always keep in touch with the people by organizing and visiting the various wards that make up the constituency so as to know their needs and how they are fairing.

 

 

 

