Watch Fayose rates Buhari’s govt
Posted December 31, 2016 2:51 pm by admin Comments
The post Watch Fayose rates Buhari’s govt appeared first on Vanguard News.
Related posts:
- Buhari making Nigerians poorer, looking for election in 2019 – Fayose The Governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is making plans to contest for election...
- Video: Watch Aisha’s interview as she says cabals have hijacked Buhari’s govt KANO – The President’s wife, Mrs. Aisha Buhari has warned that her support for her husband for 2019 election rest...
- Fayose’s govt owing only May salary – Ekiti govt The Ekiti State government Wednesday said only May 2015 salary was being owed by the Governor Ayodele Fayose-led government. The...
- High rates depress investments in govt bonds The pressures on Nigerian money market resonated in the bonds market yesterday as the Debt Management Office, DMO, announced that...
- Fayose to Buhari: Sack DSS boss now over invasion of Akwa Ibom Govt House Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, has condemned Thursday’s invasion of the Akwa Ibom State Government House by armed men...
- Buhari’s govt eroding Judiciary independence, say Fayose, Babalola The Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayo Fayose and a Legal Luminary, Chief Afe Babalola(SAN), have joined a cross Nigerians...
- $29.96bn borrowing: Buhari’s Govt planning to depress Nigeria’s economy – Fayose * Warns Saraki against subverting the people’s wish Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose , has declared that attempt by...
- No immunity for govt houses, APC reminds Fayose The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has reacted to a position canvassed by Governor Ayodele Fayose disparaging President...
- Buhari’s APC govt setting Nigeria on path of anarchy – Fayose “Rivers State is 100 percent PDP, and any attempt to subvert the will of the people will be counter-productive.” The...
- Petrol price increment shows Buhari’s APC govt insensitive to Nigerians’ plight – Fayose Ekiti-Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has described the increment of the unit price of premium motor spirit (PMS) otherwise...
What do you think?