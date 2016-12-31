Watch return of Legend Ebenezer Obey @ One Lagos Fiesta

As far back as most Nigerians can remember, Ebenezer Obey has been dishing out memorable Juju tunes. In fact for many, his music is the ultimate trigger for several pleasant childhood memories of happy parents and house parties.

This was reason for the excitement seen in the crowd when the living legend stepped on stage at the Day 7 of the ongoing One Lagos Fiesta in Victoria Island, Lagos, yesterday.

At 74, Chief Ebenezer Obey, who is fondly called the “Chief Commander”, is no youngster, however it is safe to say that age has not taken anything away from his music or the exceptional delivery of his band, many of whom have been with him for decades.

Watch his full performance below:

