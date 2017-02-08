We are being threatened with calls and messages -Lawmakers

Some members of the Ondo State House Assembly on Wednesday called on the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to provide adequate security for them and their families following alleged threat to their lives.

Mr Iroju Ogundeji,  a spokesperson for the lawmakers,   told newsmen in Ibadan  that they had received  several threat calls and messages.

Ogundeji, who was accompanied by the Acting Speaker, Mr Malachi Coker, and 11 others,  said that the messages received from unknown persons were for them to reverse the purported  impeachment of the former Speaker.

Journalists report that  13  out of 26 members of the assembly were said  to have  on  Jan. 27 impeached  Mrs  Jumoke Akindele as Speaker.

Also said to have been impeached were  her deputy, Fatai Olotu, and Majority Leader, Ifedayo Akinsoyinu, over  alleged fraud.

Ogundeji further  called on the Commissioner of Police and other security agencies in the state to immediately withdraw the security aides attached to the  Akindele, having purportedly been removed.

He accused Gov. Olusegun Mimiko, of supporting Akindele, alleging that he had been  deploying divid and rule tactics.

“The executive arm had been interfering in the impeachment of the speaker which ought not to be so because we are an independent body. ?

“Both Akindele and Olotu should have been impeached 10 months ago for high-handedness but the governor intervened and assisted her escape impeachment.

“We are not against Mimiko but corruption. The impeached principal officers of the assembly committed offences against the rules and must go.” he said.

Ogundeji  said  the impeached speaker had approached the court to obtain an injunction against  her  impeachment  and  the court  adjourned till March 6.

