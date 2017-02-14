What Etisalat ambassadorial deal means to me —Simi

By Anozie Egole

TALENTED singer, Simi, has joined the likes of Genevieve Nnaji among others as the brand ambassador for one of the country’s leading telecommunication companies, Etisalat Nigeria. She signed a multi-million naira ambassadorial deal with the brand, weekend.

In a chat with E-daily, shortly after signing the deal, the excited Simi said, “I feel very elated, I feel very happy. To me, this deal is one f the major milestones in my life. As a singer, it’s one of the things you dream about when you ventured into showbiz.

So, this is a big deal for me and I am very excited. This deal is going to give me a bigger platform than I had before now and the limelight is now bigger. It will help me to promote my music. I know that when you set out to do something you should try and aim higher.

“When I look back from where I started to where I am now, I am always very grateful to God. I believe that when you continue to do what you are doing and improve on your craft, the sky would be your limit. I wouldn’t say that I am surprised on the success I have recorded so far because that is why we are here. Extreme Music has been very important to my career because they allow me have creative discretion.

They do not dictate for me the kind of music I should do. And that is very important in this industry we are. I am not sure I will be leaving Etisalat” she said.

