What Etisalat ambassadorial deal means to me —Simi

Posted February 14, 2017 8:51 pm by Comments

What Etisalat ambassadorial deal means to me —Simi

By Anozie Egole

TALENTED singer, Simi, has joined the likes of Genevieve Nnaji among others as the brand ambassador for one of the country’s leading telecommunication companies, Etisalat Nigeria. She signed a multi-million naira ambassadorial deal with the brand, weekend.

In a chat with E-daily, shortly after signing the deal, the excited Simi said, “I feel very elated, I feel very happy. To me, this deal is one f the major milestones in my life. As a singer, it’s one of the things you dream about when you ventured into showbiz.

Winasbet.com

Simi

So, this is a big deal for me and I am very excited. This deal is going to give me a bigger platform than I had before now and the limelight is now bigger. It will help me to promote my music. I know that when you set out to do something you should try and aim higher.

“When I look back from where I started to where I am now, I am always very grateful to God. I believe that when you continue to do what you are doing and improve on your craft, the sky would be your limit. I wouldn’t say that I am surprised on the success I have recorded so far because that is why we are here. Extreme Music has been very important to my career because they allow me have creative discretion.

They do not dictate for me the kind of music I should do. And that is very important in this industry we are. I am not sure I will be leaving Etisalat” she said.

The post What Etisalat ambassadorial deal means to me —Simi appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Simi gets endorsement with Etisalat Mobola Sadiq Simisola Bolatito Ogunleye, who was  born on April 19, 1988 and popularly referred to as Simi, is a Nigerian...
  2. Olamide & Timaya Sign Ambassadorial Deal With Glo Just two months after his deal with Etisalat expired, YBNL head-honcho signs an ambassadorial deal with Telecoms giant – Glo...
  3. Olamide Moves On From Etisalat YBNL boss, Olamide, has moved on from Etisalat after his three-year ambassadorial deal with the company. The telecommunication giant took...
  4. How criticisms affect my career – Simi One of the nation’s upcoming entertainers, Simisola Ogunleye, popularly known as Simi, says that criticism from fans has made her...
  5. Music Review: Simi Ft. Praiz (Outta my head) When Love matters The two X3M artistes, Simi and Praiz team up in a new music titled ‘Outta my head’. This is Simi...
  6. Etisalat restates commitment to Nigerian Idol 5 The ceremonial premiere of the fifth season of Nigerian music reality show, Nigerian Idol, accorded show sponsors, Etisalat Nigeria, another...
  7. Falz Reveals Current Relationship Status With Simi Rapper, Falz, has addressed rumours of a romantic relationship with singer, Simi, letting fans know that both are yet to...
  8. Coke Studio brought me out of my comfort zone – Simi WINNER of the “Most Promising Act to Watch” category at the 2015 Nigeria Entertainment Awards,  Simisola Bolatito Ogunleye, professionally known...
  9. Simi Shares Her Life, Music And Plans To Keep Wowing Fans A Nigerian artiste, Simisola Bolatito, Ogunleye popularly known as Simi, has continually stunned the world with her music. Simi who...
  10. Falz And Simi Goofing Around With 2face Idibia (Pics) Actor and comic rapper, Falz and his alleged boo, Simi met Nigeria music legend, 2Face Idibia during the media rounds...

< YOHAIG home