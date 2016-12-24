By Rotimi Agbana

Thursday night, at the Headies awards, winner of the Artiste of the Year award category, Wizkid, pulled an extremely funny and questionable stunt on Eva Alordia’s fiancée for reasons yet to be confirmed. The Baba Nla hit-maker who waltzed in with his manager, Mr Sunday Are, and talented beat-maker, Legendary Beatz, shortly before his label act, Mr Eazi, was presented with the award for Next Rated, practically ignored the wide open arms of Eva Alordia’s fiancée who had wanted to give him a brotherly hug while he was called up on stage to receive his award for Artiste of the Year category.

While walking up to the stage to receive his award, Wizkid sighted an excited Eva, who was in the company of her fiancée on the front row not too far from where Wizkid was sitting. He decided to exchange pleasantries with her before walking up the stage. Just then, Eva’s fiancée opened up his arms to hug Wizkid, but the star boy totally ignored him, walked past him and hugged Eva, then walked up the stage to receive his award.

Totally confused at what just happened, Eva’s fiancée stood stupefied for some seconds trying to figure out what just happened, but shortly afterwards he recovered from the shock and sat down. As at press time, why Wizkid acted in such a manner to the apparently innocent gentleman is still unknown. Efforts to reach Wizkid have proved unproductive.

The post When Wizkid shunned Eva Alordia’s fiancé at the Headies appeared first on Vanguard News.