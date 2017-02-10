Why we are renovating – The Bank Club

Posted February 10, 2017 11:51 pm by Comments

Why we are renovating – The Bank Club

Although speculations had been rife over the temporary closure of The Bank club in Abuja, as many had believed the management of the club were up to something unfathomable, the officials of the club have now announced that the club will not only return on February 17th, but will come with a spectacular outlook that will delight their numerous patrons.

It would be recalled that the closure has been the usual tradition of the club as it embarks on renovation every year in order to begin a new year with a fresh and new outlook.

Announcing the reopening of the club, its Chief Operating Officer, COO, Alex Lawal said, ‘’ The bank returns 17th of February. We have put everything in place and this has been our usual practice. You will recall that since inception, we renovate after every year.

Winasbet.com

•Alex Lawal,
COO Bank Club

Reacting to why a club of such magnitude should go off for nearly one month in the name of renovation, Alex said, ‘’   Like I said, it’s our usual tradition. Can’t you feel the aura? Can’t you feel freshness? The aim is to give our patrons the best. Club business is hot business in Abuja, hence we must give patrons the best. They do not deserve anything less,” Alex   said.

Dispelling the ongoing rumour that the Bank was shutting business, Mr Alex said ‘’ That must have been the figment of the imagination of rumour peddlers. We are still doing our stuff, and competitors can’t move us with their fake news. I think we remain the most reliable, affordable and entertaining club in Abuja. Just like the renovation, everything now looks new, including our operations.”

The post Why we are renovating – The Bank Club appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. The Bank Abuja reacts to alleged head breaking incident at their club Earlier today, a man narrated an incident he claimed happened at The Bank club Abuja, where his friend was nearly...
  2. IMF and World Bank as patrons of poverty? (2) As we noted in the first instalment of this piece, Dr  Sylvester OdionAkhaine , in his book, ‘Patrons of Poverty:...
  3. Access Bank Releases Outlook On MPC Meeting One of Nigeria’s tier-one listed commercial lender, Access Bank has released its outlook on the two-day monetary policy meeting of...
  4. Access Bank is Nigeria’s Best Bank, Herbert Wigwe is Bank CEO of the year   Access Bank Plc has emerged the best bank in Nigeria for the year 2016. The announcement was made by...
  5. IGR, services: Kogi re-appoints Skye Bank as lead collecting Bank Less than a week after Lagos State Government directed all its agencies, ministries and parastatals to increase business relationship with...
  6. First Bnak wins digital bank award FIRST Bank of Nigeria Limited has won the Global Finance Digital Bank of Distinction award, 2016. The Bank disclosed this...
  7. Kenya Central bank suspends licensing of new banks The Central Bank of Kenya has indefinitely suspended the licensing of new banks. The move, which takes effect immediately, comes...
  8. Nigeria’s apex bank appoints new board for Skye Bank The Central Bank of Nigeria has appointed a new board for Skye bank. The apex bank took over the commercial...
  9. Nigeria ranks 169 out of 189 in World Bank’s doing business report The World Bank has ranked Nigeria 169 out of 189 countries in its latest report on the ease of doing...
  10. Tourists celebrate Christmas in West Bank City of Bethlehem Christian pilgrims from around the world filled the square outside Bethlehem’s Church of Nativity in the site believed to be...

< YOHAIG home