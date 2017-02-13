Wife says husband vanished with girlfriend

A housewife, Mrs Akinpelumi Akinbulumo, on Monday asked an Akure Customary Court to dissolve her eight-year-old marriage over desertion of the relationship by her husband, Bola, for six years.

The complainant said that her husband ran away from home with another woman without recourse to her. She said that the court should separate the union, saying there was no more love between them.

The respondent, who was not available in court, was alleged to have abandoned the plaintiff out-rightly with the two children produced by the union.

In his ruling, Mr Ayodele Omotola, ordered that another hearing notice be served upon the respondent. Omotola adjourned the case to Feb.27 for hearing.

