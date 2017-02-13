Wife says husband vanished with girlfriend

Posted February 13, 2017 2:51 pm by Comments

Wife says husband vanished with girlfriend

A housewife, Mrs Akinpelumi Akinbulumo, on Monday asked an Akure Customary Court to dissolve her eight-year-old marriage over desertion of the relationship by her husband, Bola, for six years.

The complainant said that her husband ran away from home with another woman without recourse to her. She said that the court should separate the union, saying there was no more love between them.

court

The respondent, who was not available in court, was alleged to have abandoned the plaintiff out-rightly with the two children produced by the union.

In his ruling, Mr Ayodele Omotola, ordered that another hearing notice be served upon the respondent. Omotola adjourned the case to Feb.27 for hearing.

The post Wife says husband vanished with girlfriend appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. “My Husband Is Not A Man, His Manhood Is Lifeless” — Divorce-Seeking Wife My Husband Is Not A Man, He Cannot Satisfy Me In Bed – Wife By?Toluwani Olamitoke “He’s not a man....
  2. Court separates pastor’s 15-year-old marriage over wife’s public nagging AN Akure Customary Court yesterday separated the 15-year-old marriage of Pastor Tunde Adekunle with his wife, Agbeke Adekunle over her...
  3. My wife starved me of sex, so i became a rapist – husband tells court A middle-aged father, Ojo Adewole on Wednesday told an Ikole Customary Court in Ekiti that he was involved in rape...
  4. I have no love for my husband any more, woman tells court A 35-year old housewife, Salamat Jawondo, has told an Ilorin Area Court that she had no love and passion for...
  5. My wife lied to me that God said I’m her husband, man tells court Worried by his wife’s stealing habit, Mr Tairu jimoh on Wednesday approached the Igando Customary Court, Lagos State to annul...
  6. Husband gives wife N200 daily upkeep allowance The gavel of justice A housewife, Toyin Adeola, has told an Akure Customary Court that her husband, Kayode, gives her...
  7. Husband ask court to dissolve 14 years marriage court-of-law A housewife, Foluke Adesuyi, on Wednesday told an Akure Customary Court that her in-laws wanted her to be a...
  8. “My husband’s girlfriend took my pant, bra from our home,’’ wife tells court A 39-year-old food vendor, Adejoke Omotosho, on Thursday told an Igando Customary in Lagos State that her husband’s girlfriend stole...
  9. Housewife seeks divorce over husband’s gambling addiction A housewife, Omotayo Adewole, 35, on Monday approached an Ikole Customary Court in Ekiti state seeking the dissolution of her...
  10. My wife seek divorce to marry ex-lover – husband A 36-year-old man, Ikenna Ezenekwe, has said that his wife once demanded the termination of marriage and settlement so that...

< YOHAIG home