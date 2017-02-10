Wike berates fed agencies over alleged political blackmail

By Aniema Umoh

Rivers State governor, Mr Nyesom Wike, has berated federal agencies for being involved in alleged desperate political blackmail against the state for the purpose of slowing down its rapid development.

Wike said that agents of the Federal Government were unhappy that Rivers State, as an opposition state, was leading in terms of projects execution.

He spoke, yesterday, at Government House, Port Harcourt, when he granted audience to the Norwegian Ambassador to Nigeria, Jens-Peter Kjemprud.

He said: “Don’t bother about the politicking. As an opposition state, when you are doing well in terms of project execution and good governance, the Federal Government blackmails you to drive away investors.

“We are focused on our goal of developing our state. Therefore, we shall continue to partner foreign and national investors to develop Rivers economy.”

He urged the Norwegian Government to partner Rivers State Government in the setting up of ship building company, assuring that investing companies will receive tax relief.

The governor also called for partnership in the area of agriculture, saying that Rivers State will provide the enabling environment for commercial agriculture investors, both in fishing and crop production.

Earlier, the Ambassador of Norway to Nigeria, Jens-Peter Kjemprud, said that Norway will support human capital development and technology transfer in her relationship with Rivers State.

He said: “I will be supportive of any project that will enhance the economic development of Rivers State wherein Norwegian companies will be involved.”

He assured the Rivers State governor of summits that will be beneficial to the state in the areas of fish farming and the development of a sound aquaculture.

The Norwegian Ambassador added that Norway would also collaborate with Rivers State Government in the areas of energy, ship building and manpower development.

