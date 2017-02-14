Wike unveils land ship, MV Rivers Pride

By Godfrey Bivbere & Abigail Ezeh

Rivers State governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has formally unveiled Nigeria’s first ever land ship, MV Rivers Pride.

The land ship was built by an indigenous maritime training institution, Charkin Maritime and Offshore Safety Centre. He also approved a certificate of occupancy for the land on which the land ship is situated at Ozuoba, on the East-West Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

To give effect to his approval on the land, Wike directed the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Charkin Maritime and Offshore Safety Centre, Sir Charles Wami, to meet with the Director of Lands to bring up his file on his table for his signature.

Wike spoke at the formal unveiling of the land ship and the foundation lying of 200 cadets’ accommodation block at the centre.

He stated that the Rivers State Government would do everything possible to assist the centre to grow to an enviable height for the benefits of Rivers State indigenes in particular and Nigerians in general.

