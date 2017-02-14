Yak is back!

Posted February 14, 2017 5:51 am by Comments

Coventry have signed former Premier League striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni until the end of the season.

The 34-year-old, who has previously spent time in England with Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, Everton, Leicester, Blackburn and Reading, will move to the Ricoh Arena until May 2017 subject to international clearance.

Yakubu has scored over 170 career goals in 400 professional appearances, with 130 of those efforts coming in England.

Winasbet.com

Russell Slade, the manager of League One basement club Coventry, said: “We’re pleased to have secured the signing of Yakubu, who brings vast experience and a terrific goal record.

“His professional career speaks for itself, having scored consistently at the highest level of English football, and will act as a superb role model for the younger players.

“He is astute on the ball, has clear quality and presence, and we’ll continue to work on his match fitness as we prepare for the final 16 games of this season.”

 

The post Yak is back! appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Yakubu Aiyegbeni Signs For Coventry City Former Everton and Blackburn Rovers striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni has signed for Sky Bet League One side Coventry City until the...
  2. Aiyegbeni Joins Coventry City On Short Term Deal Former Super Eagles forward, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, has joined league one side, Coventry City until the end of the season. Aiyegbeni,...
  3. Coventry to sign Ayegbeni Former Nigerian striker, Yakubu Ayegbeni, is set to undergo a fitness test at Coventry City as the League One outfit...
  4. Alli wins English League Young Player of the Year gong England youth – teamer, Dele Alli, has been named The Football League’s Young Player of the Year for the 2014...
  5. Football Star, Yakubu Aiyegbeni Celebrates His 34th Birthday Today Yakubu Aiyegbeni (born 22 November 1982), known as Yakubu, is a Nigerian professional footballer who plays as a striker and...
  6. Frank Lampard calls time on 21-year career Chelsea great Frank Lampard has announced his retirement from professional football. The 38-year-old, who left New York City at the...
  7. Football: English Football League tables English Football League tables after Saturday’s matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points) The post Football: English...
  8. Airtel our dream come true, says ARS-5 highest goal scorer With a total of three goals scored in the Airtel Rising Stars (ARS) Season 5, striker for Port Harcourt male...
  9. English Football League tables English Football League tables after Saturday’s matches The post English Football League tables appeared first on Vanguard News. Vanguard News...
  10. Gerrard to play in U.S Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard will join a Major League Soccer team in the United States when he leaves Anfield at...

< YOHAIG home