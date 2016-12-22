1960bet.com pays out N58 million to University Professor

1960bet.com pays out N58 million

History was made on the 22nd of August, when a Professor of Computer Engineering at the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State, Godwin Ighalo became the proud winner of N58,945,553 through Nigerian sports betting company 1960bet.com.

The sum is undoubtedly the biggest payout in the annals of sports betting in Nigeria and Africa.

Professor Godwin Ighalo

The sexagenarian accomplished the feat after placing bets on two different bet slips of different amounts (N500 and N300). On the N500 ticket, the dark skinned Don won N36,840,971.25, while the N300 slip won him N22,104,582.75.

Professor Godwin Ighalo in company of two of his relatives were at hand on Wednesday 25th of August 2015 at the Corporate Head Office of Nigeria’s number one Sports betting company, 1960Bet at 5 Campos Street, off Broad Street,Lagos Island for ceremonial presentation and payment.

He praised I960BET for their honesty and commitment to their customers. “1960BET have just demonstrated they are the numero uno in terms of sports betting in Nigeria by what they did today.

“I trusted that the company will pay if I win. I have tried in the past without winning and always believe that one day luck will shine on me.

”I can confirm to other punters out there that 1960Bet.com is the best sports betting company we have in Nigeria today. Immediately I arrived at their office, they called me in and the money was paid into my account.

“There were a lot of people out there who expressed doubts as to whether they will be able to pay the money, but 1960Bet have demonstrated they are a reliable sports betting company with this

prompt payment,”.

MD, 1960BET, Mr Dotun Ajegbile with Professor Godwin Ighalo

On how he was able to achieve the feat, Professor Ighalo said his strong interests in probability, relationships and special intelligence since his childhood days played a key role.

“Since my childhood days, I used to have strong interests in probability, relationships and special intelligence. “All these with adequate sports betting research I conducted over the

years, helped in making it possible,”.

The Managing Director of 1960BET, Mr Dotun Ajegbile said his company by the prompt payment of the winnings have further enhanced their position as the most consistent and reliable brand in the country.

“Now it is clear that 1960bet.com is the most consistent, the largest and most reliable brand, having paid more winnings in the history of Sports Betting in Nigeria, and in actual fact, 1960BET has been paying since 2010.

“This latest development further proved our WINNERS ARE ALWAYS WELCOME approach especially as we have made it top priority in the new season to honour all transactions, online and retail whilst guaranteeing the best odds at all times and undiluted gaming excitement in all our

shops,”.

He further said: The maximum winnings on a single ticket is N40 Million and this shows that with only 3 gaming weeks gone into the current season, genuinely interesting times lie ahead for agents and punters alike and the company is well positioned for the challenges and the success the season promises,”.

Top radio personality, Murphy Ijemba having an interview session with Professor Godwin Ighalo, alongside Boye Amosu of Complete Sports.

Professor Godwin Ighalo flanked by MD 1960BET, Mr Dotun Ajegbile and Mr Seun Ojikutu, GM 1960BET.



