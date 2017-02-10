12 Killed In Bali Village Landslide In Indonesia

Posted February 10, 2017 3:31 pm by Comments

12 people, including two children, have been killed in a landslide on the popular Indonesian tourist island of Bali. According to the BBC, the landslide hit several villages in the Kintamani area at about 11 pm on Thursday. A National Disaster Agency spokesman said it was caused by sustained torrential rain. The victims included a … Continue reading 12 Killed In Bali Village Landslide In Indonesia

The post 12 Killed In Bali Village Landslide In Indonesia appeared first on Channels Television.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. 12 dead in landslides on Indonesia’s Bali Twelve Indonesians, including three children, have been killed on the holiday island of Bali after landslides triggered by heavy rains...
  2. One killed in Bali explosion An explosion on a tourist boat off the Indonesian island of Bali has killed at least one German tourist and...
  3. Floods Spark Landslide In China Several days of rain in China have sparked a torrent of mud and rock, engulfing homes in Lidong village, Zhejiang...
  4. Many Feared Killed In Fresh Kaduna Village Attack Many persons are said to have been killed on Saturday when heavily armed men attacked Goska Kanikon village in Jemaa...
  5. Two Killed In Taraba Violence Two people have been killed and properties destroyed after fresh violence erupted in Taraba State, northeast Nigeria. The incident occurred...
  6. Bayelsa landslide: Lawmakers Visit Affected Community A member of the House of Rep. representing Kolokuma/Opokuma and Yenagoa Federal Constituency, Hon. Douye Diri has called on the...
  7. 23 Dead In Indonesia Ferry Blast At least 23 people have been killed and 17 more missing after a ferry caught fire off the coast of...
  8. Some Nigerians To be Executed In Indonesia History is repeating itself again in Indonesia, where the Deputy Attorney General has confirmed that there’s no going back with...
  9. Indonesia Executes Three Nigerians, One Local, Despite Protests Indonesia executed four convicted drug traffickers, three of them Nigerians, in the early hours of Friday, leaving the fate of...
  10. 5 Killed, 6 Injured In Borno Village Attack Five people have been killed and six injured after an attack in Mainari village, near Maiduguri, Borno State. Assailants suspected...

< YOHAIG home