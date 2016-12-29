15 Men Charged To Court Over Cocaine Seizure In Australia

Posted December 29, 2016 11:31 am by Comments

The Australian police say, 15 men have been charged to court after security forces made the biggest cocaine burst in the country’s history. The drugs, with an estimated street value of 360 million Australian dollars, were uncovered after a police investigation that lasted over two years. Police say they seized 500 kg of cocaine from … Continue reading 15 Men Charged To Court Over Cocaine Seizure In Australia

The post 15 Men Charged To Court Over Cocaine Seizure In Australia appeared first on Channels Television.

