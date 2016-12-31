2016 In Retrospect: APC Will Come Out Stronger – Adesina

Posted December 31, 2016 10:31 pm by Comments

Presidential spokesperson, Mr Femi Adesina, believes that between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), there is a fundamental difference of one being ‘progressive’ while the other is ‘conservative’. He was responding to criticisms of the government and the ruling party on Saturday, December 31 during Channels Television’s special year-end programme, … Continue reading 2016 In Retrospect: APC Will Come Out Stronger – Adesina

The post 2016 In Retrospect: APC Will Come Out Stronger – Adesina appeared first on Channels Television.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. #NigeriaAt56: Our Lamentations Will Not Continue – Femi Adesina Presidential Spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, has expressed strong confidence in the ability of the Buhari administration to end what has...
  2. Withheld Looters Names: IT Is Better To Err On The Side Of Caution – Adesina The spokesman for President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr Femi Adesina, has defended the government’s decision to withhold the names of the...
  3. IGP Idris Calls For Stronger Police/Civilian Bond The Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris has called for improved relationship between the police and the Nigerian populace....
  4. ONE Begins ‘Make Naija Stronger’ Campaign International rock star from the Irish band U2 Paul David Hewson,  popularly known as Bono is back in Nigeria for...
  5. Defence Chief Advocates Stronger Military And Media Synergy The Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, has called for a better synergy between the military and the media...
  6. Not All Appointments Are Subject To Federal Character – Femi Adesina Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Femi Adesina, has explained that there are other factors to consider other than federal character when the President makes his appointments....
  7. Desmond Elliot, Waje Join ‘Make Nigeria Stronger’ Campaign Nigerian entertainers, including film maker turned law maker, Desmond Elliot and singer, Waje, have joined the ‘Make Nigeria Stronger’ campaign,...
  8. 2016’ll be tougher than 2015, says Adesina Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, has said that although...
  9. FG Flags Off 2016 Cashew Expansion Programme The Federal Government has commenced the planting of 2,000 cashew seedlings to kick start the 2016 cashew planting season and Cashew...
  10. Buhari Never Said Boko Haram War Is Over – Adesina In spite of the huge success recorded by the Nigerian Military in its onslaught against the Boko Haram insurgents, the...

< YOHAIG home