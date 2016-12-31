Presidential spokesperson, Mr Femi Adesina, believes that between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), there is a fundamental difference of one being ‘progressive’ while the other is ‘conservative’. He was responding to criticisms of the government and the ruling party on Saturday, December 31 during Channels Television’s special year-end programme, … Continue reading 2016 In Retrospect: APC Will Come Out Stronger – Adesina

The post 2016 In Retrospect: APC Will Come Out Stronger – Adesina appeared first on Channels Television.