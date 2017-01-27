2017 Budget: Senate President Saraki Optimistic About Economic Recovery

The Nigerian Senate has adjourned plenary till February 24, 2017, to allow the different committees work on the details of the 2017 budget as presented by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016. Tagged ‘Budget of Recovery and Growth’, the budget is expected to help Nigeria come out of recession but many have questioned the capabilities of the … Continue reading 2017 Budget: Senate President Saraki Optimistic About Economic Recovery

