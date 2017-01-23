26 Pupils In Oyo Get Rewards For Excellence

Posted January 23, 2017 2:31 pm by Comments

The Oyo State Government has rewarded 26 pupils from various schools who have represented the state in various National competitions for being good ambassadors. The State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Adeniyi, presented the gifts to the 26 pupils for their excellent performances in Mathematical Association of Nigeria (MAN), Science Teachers Association of … Continue reading 26 Pupils In Oyo Get Rewards For Excellence

The post 26 Pupils In Oyo Get Rewards For Excellence appeared first on Channels Television.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Oyo govt rewards 26 pupils Olufemi Atoyebi, Ibadan The Oyo State Government has rewarded 26 pupils from various schools for their excellent performance in the...
  2. Governor Amosun Rewards Paralympian In Ogun State Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has rewarded one of the athletes that made Nigeria proud at the Rio 2016 Paralympics. The...
  3. Almakura Rewards Nasarawa United Players The Nasarawa State Governor, Tanko Almakura, has rewarded the players of Nasarawa United FC despite their loss at the finals...
  4. Okorocha Rewards Imo Paralympic Athletes Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has rewarded three gold medalists who are indigenes of the state at the just concluded...
  5. Saraki Pushes For Use Of Aso-Oke By School Pupils To Grow Naira The Nigerian Senate President is pushing for the use of Aso-Oke, a popular fabric in western Nigeria, as material for...
  6. Lagos rewards retired teachers No fewer than 500 retired teachers were yesterday, rewarded by the Lagos State government, for their immense contributions to the...
  7. Syrian Family, Pupils Among Dozens Killed In Aleppo Attacks Rebel shelling killed eight children at a school in the government-held part of Aleppo on Sunday and a barrel bomb...
  8. Financial Literacy Excellence Awards Holds In Lagos The maiden edition of the Financial Literacy Excellence Awards (FILEX) was held in Lagos and it was indeed a gathering...
  9. Six Nigerian States Get 375m Naira For 10 Days Feeding Of School Pupils The Nigerian government says it has released over 375 million Naira this year to feed almost 700,000 primary school pupils...
  10. ‘’Instill Social Values In Your Pupils’’ -Comm Charges School Owners Faith-based School Owners and other private school proprietors have been enjoined to instil social values and norms that are essential...

< YOHAIG home