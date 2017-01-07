As preparations for the local government election in Oyo State fixed for February this year gather momentum, no fewer than 900 aspirants of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are vying for both the councillorship and chairmanship positions. Already, the aspirants have been screened in their various senatorial districts and local governments. Although, some chieftains … Continue reading 900 APC Aspirants Jostle For LG Polls In Oyo State

The post 900 APC Aspirants Jostle For LG Polls In Oyo State appeared first on Channels Television.