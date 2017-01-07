900 APC Aspirants Jostle For LG Polls In Oyo State

Posted January 7, 2017 9:31 pm by Comments

As preparations for the local government election in Oyo State fixed for February this year gather momentum, no fewer than 900 aspirants of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are vying for both the councillorship and chairmanship positions. Already, the aspirants have been screened in their various senatorial districts and local governments. Although, some chieftains … Continue reading 900 APC Aspirants Jostle For LG Polls In Oyo State

The post 900 APC Aspirants Jostle For LG Polls In Oyo State appeared first on Channels Television.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. APC Governorship Aspirants Meet Oshiomhole, Discuss Challenges Some governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State have met with the Governor Adams Oshiomhole to...
  2. Ondo APC Primaries: Three Aspirants Condemn Oyegun’s Decision Three aggrieved aspirants in the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in Ondo State have condemned the decision of...
  3. APC Wants Governorship Aspirants In Osun To Withhold Aspiration The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has instructed party member intending to become the governor of the state...
  4. Edo APC Aspirants Reject Governorship Primaries Result Two of the aspirants who contested the Saturday Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election have called on...
  5. Akeredolu Asks For Aspirants’ Support To Win Ondo Election The APC governorship candidate in Ondo State, Mr Olurotimi Akeredolu, has appealed to his co-aspirants in the primaries to come...
  6. Ogun LG Polls Described As ‘Peaceful So Far’ As Ogun State kick starts its Local Government (LG) elections on Saturday, accreditation and voting have commenced simultaneously in the...
  7. Ekiti Speaker slams state govts for refusal to hold LG polls The Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Honourable Kola Oluwawole, on Wednesday, described as evil and undemocratic, acts...
  8. LG Polls: Abia APGA Members Protest Substitution Of Candidate Members and supporters of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), from Aba South Local Government Area of Abia state, have...
  9. Ruling ANC, Zuma Face Test In South Africa Polls The people of South Africa have trooped out in large numbers to vote in local elections perceived as a test...
  10. Rivers Re-run: INEC To Release More Results, Shifts Polls In Akuku Toru The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says collation and announcement of results in the legislative re-run elections in Rivers State...

< YOHAIG home