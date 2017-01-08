Abia Govt. Promises Prudent Utilization Of Paris Club Refund

Posted January 8, 2017 10:31 pm by Comments

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has assured Abia residents that no amount of threat or intimidation will make him misappropriate part of the Paris Club inflow meant for payment of salaries. Speaking at a grand civic reception by the Ohanze Isiahia community in Obingwa Local Government Area, the Governor said that no amount of … Continue reading Abia Govt. Promises Prudent Utilization Of Paris Club Refund

The post Abia Govt. Promises Prudent Utilization Of Paris Club Refund appeared first on Channels Television.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. How We Utilized N5b Paris Club Refund – Gov. Ahmed Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has explained how the state government expended the five billion Naira collected from the federal...
  2. Paris Club: We Didn’t Receive 9Bn Naira – Kwara Govt. Kwara state government has described as outright falsehood, media reports that it received nine billion Naira as its share of...
  3. Ondo govt hopes on $100 million Paris Club refund to pay striking workers The government wants the federal government to first refund N9.5 billion used for fixing federal roads. The post Ondo govt...
  4. PDP Claims Osun Govt. Wants To Divert Funds From Paris Club Deductions The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has accused Governor Rauf Aregbesola, of “scheming to divert funds from Paris...
  5. Benue gets N12.7bn Paris, London refund GOVERNOR OF Benue State, Samuel Ortom, yesterday disclosed that N12.7 billion has hit the account of the state government as...
  6. Nasarawa Govt receives N8.4 billion refund from Paris club The governor explained that N5.4 billion of the money was for the state while local government areas got N3 billion....
  7. Abia First Lady Foundation builds, commissions classroom blocks for Obingwa school   The wife of the Abia State Governor, Mrs Nkechi Ikpeazu, weekend commissioned a modern three-classroom block with teachers offices...
  8. Unfulfilled Promises Leave Umuchima Amanso Community In Abia With Poor Healthcare The people of Umuchima Amanso community in Abia State are facing poor healthcare services, a situation they said was caused...
  9. Wike promises prudent management of resources Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has promised to ensure prudent management of the state’s resources and vowed to fulfill all...
  10. Fayose gets N8.8b Paris loan refund Although the Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose regularly bashes the Federal Government, the financial solvency of the state has depended...

< YOHAIG home