Abia Pensioners Insist Govt. Owed More Than Five Month Arrears

Posted February 10, 2017 4:31 pm by Comments

The Abia state council of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), has insisted that the state government is owing them more than five months arrears of monthly pensions. They called on the Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, to urgently see the need to meet the union leaders for face to face discussion on the issues, so as … Continue reading Abia Pensioners Insist Govt. Owed More Than Five Month Arrears

