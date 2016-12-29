Abia Politics: APC Rejects LG Election, Calls It A Scam

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State has described as ‘laughable’ the emergence of the 17 Local government chairmen, their deputies and councilors, all of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) claiming that the exercise was a scam. The rejection of the election results was made on Wednesday by the chairman of the APC in … Continue reading Abia Politics: APC Rejects LG Election, Calls It A Scam

