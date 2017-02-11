Kenyan athlete, Abraham Kiptum has won the Lagos City Marathon for the second year running with a time of 2 hours, 10 minutes. 2016 Win In 2016, the Kenyan athlete, won the maiden edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon race with a time of 2 hours, 16 minutes and 19 seconds. While Philibus … Continue reading Abraham Kiptum Retains Lagos City Marathon

