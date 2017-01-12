Ado-Ikere Ekiti Road Dualisation Reaches Final Phase

Posted January 12, 2017 7:31 pm by Comments

The Ekiti state government has flagged off the last phase of the extension of Ado-Ikere Ekiti road dualisation project, with a promise to deliver the project by October 2017. Governor Ayo Fayose, on Thursday flagged off the demolition of structures to pave way for the extension of the project; an exercise that signifies the commencement … Continue reading Ado-Ikere Ekiti Road Dualisation Reaches Final Phase

The post Ado-Ikere Ekiti Road Dualisation Reaches Final Phase appeared first on Channels Television.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Fayose Tackles Flooding, Visits Ikere Dualisation Project (Photos) Fayose tackles flooding, visits Ikere Dualisation Project Ekiti State governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose Friday evening visited water logged areas at...
  2. Governor Yero Flags Off Dualisation Of Kawo-Station Road Governor of Kaduna state, Mukhtar Yero, has flagged off the dualization of 14 kilometer Kawo-Station-Command Junction road project, being a...
  3. God will choose my successor, Fayose tells angry people of Ikere-Ekiti Kamarudeen Ogundele, Ado Ekiti Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has said he is waiting on God to lead him to...
  4. Andy Murray Reaches Madrid Open Final Defending champion Andy Murray marched into the final of the Madrid Open after defeating home favourite Rafa Nadal for the...
  5. See How Ikere Ekiti Youths Welcomed Governor Fayose In The Night (Photos) As shared by Gbadura….. ‘OSHOKOMOLE OF AFRIKA, IJAYA APC NATIONWIDE Ikere-Ekiti Youths welcome the Osokomole of Africa back to Ekiti...
  6. Ekiti Road Users Must Exercise Extra Caution, FRSC Warns Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has cautioned road users in Ekiti State to exercise extra caution on the roads...
  7. FG owes Ekiti N12.2bn on road construction – Govt Ekiti State Government has said it is being owed a sum of N12,220,513,024.08 as of today on Federal Government roads...
  8. Ekiti Government Commences First Phase Of Airport Project The Ekiti State Government is taking major steps in its effort at building an airport to be sited in Aso Ayegunle...
  9. Fayose promises to install new monarch for Ikere Ekiti EKITI State governor, Ayodele Fayose has said a new Ogoga of Ikere would be named and installed within the next...
  10. Fayose Commissions Road And Street Light Projects In Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose has commissioned the one kilometre dual carriage road and street light projects initiated by his administration in...

< YOHAIG home