The Ekiti state government has flagged off the last phase of the extension of Ado-Ikere Ekiti road dualisation project, with a promise to deliver the project by October 2017. Governor Ayo Fayose, on Thursday flagged off the demolition of structures to pave way for the extension of the project; an exercise that signifies the commencement … Continue reading Ado-Ikere Ekiti Road Dualisation Reaches Final Phase

