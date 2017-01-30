AFCON 2017: Ghana Defeat DR Congo, Advance To Semi-Final 

Brothers, Andre and Jordan Ayew, have led the black stars to reach the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Sunday in Gabon. The brothers grabbed a goal each to beat Dr Congo 2-1 in the Gabonese city, Oyem. The Ayews, are the sons of Ghana football legend, Abedi ‘Pele’ Ayew, ranked among … Continue reading AFCON 2017: Ghana Defeat DR Congo, Advance To Semi-Final 

