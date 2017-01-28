AFCON: Burkina Faso Beat Tunisia 2-0 To Reach Semi-Final

Posted January 28, 2017 6:31 pm by Comments

Burkina Faso booked a place in the semifinal of the ongoing African Nations Cup (AFCON) finals with a 2-0 victory over Tunisia in Libreville on Saturday. It had been a frustrating one for both teams for most part of the match until the introduction of former Chippa United forward, Aristide Bance late in the game. … Continue reading AFCON: Burkina Faso Beat Tunisia 2-0 To Reach Semi-Final

The post AFCON: Burkina Faso Beat Tunisia 2-0 To Reach Semi-Final appeared first on Channels Television.

