African Runners Dominate Annual Race In Sao Paulo

Africans once again dominated the Annual Sao Silvester Road Race in Sao Paulo with Kenyan Jemima Sumgong setting a record in the women’s race and Ethiopian Leul Aleme winning the men’s race. Sumgong, who won both the London marathon and a gold medal at the Rio Olympics earlier this year, finished the 15 Kilometres race … Continue reading African Runners Dominate Annual Race In Sao Paulo

