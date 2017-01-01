Africans once again dominated the Annual Sao Silvester Road Race in Sao Paulo with Kenyan Jemima Sumgong setting a record in the women’s race and Ethiopian Leul Aleme winning the men’s race. Sumgong, who won both the London marathon and a gold medal at the Rio Olympics earlier this year, finished the 15 Kilometres race … Continue reading African Runners Dominate Annual Race In Sao Paulo

The post African Runners Dominate Annual Race In Sao Paulo appeared first on Channels Television.