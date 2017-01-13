African Union Says It Will Stop Recognising Gambia’s Jammeh From Jan.19

The African Union will cease to recognise Yahya Jammeh as Gambia’s president as of January 19, the date he is due to hand power to the winner of the December election, the AU’s Peace and Security Council said on Friday. Jammeh, whose authoritarian rule began with a 1994 coup, lost the December 1 election to … Continue reading African Union Says It Will Stop Recognising Gambia’s Jammeh From Jan.19

