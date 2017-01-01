The Wife of Nigeria’s President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has promised more support to Nigerian children through her pet project in 2017. The first lady made the promise through her spokesperson, when she received Nigeria’s first baby of 2017 at the Gwarinpa General Hospital, Abuja. Nigeria’s first baby of 2017 was born at the stroke of … Continue reading Aisha Buhari Promises Children More Support In 2017

The post Aisha Buhari Promises Children More Support In 2017 appeared first on Channels Television.