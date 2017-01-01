Aisha Buhari Promises Children More Support In 2017

The Wife of Nigeria’s President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has promised more support to Nigerian children through her pet project in 2017. The first lady made the promise through her spokesperson, when she received Nigeria’s first baby of 2017 at the Gwarinpa General Hospital, Abuja. Nigeria’s first baby of 2017 was born at the stroke of … Continue reading Aisha Buhari Promises Children More Support In 2017

  1. Children’s Day: Buhari Promises Better Future For Nigerian Children As Nigeria marks Children’s Day, the President has affirmed his commitment to fulfilling his electoral promises to Nigerians. The re-assurance...
  2. AIsha Buhari Seeks Support For Female Entrepreneurs The Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari is seeking support for female entrepreneurs in Nigeria towards economic productivity and...
  3. Women, Children Health Initiative To Check Mortality Rate – Aisha Buhari The wife of Nigeria’s President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, says the Children and Women Health Initiative is aimed at promoting preventive...
  4. Aisha Buhari sends gifts to Children hospital And in the spirit of the season, the wife of the president , Aisha Buhari extended her hand of kindness...
  5. 5,000 Naira Stipend: Aisha Buhari Urges APC To Keep Promises The wife of the Nigerian President, Aisha Buhari, has urged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), not to go back...
  6. Saraki Promises Timely Passage of 2017 Budget The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, says the National Assembly will ensure timely passage of the 2017 budget once they...
  7. Obiano Promises Continuous Support For Health Institutions Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, says his administration will continue to support health institutions across the state to be the...
  8. Ondo APC Promises Better Days In 2017 The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has promised the people of the state that 2017 would bring better...
  9. Aisha Buhari urges children to embrace Nigerian culture Mrs. Aisha Buhari, Wife of President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday urged children to embrace the cultural values of Nigeria and...
  10. Senate Promises Allocation For Mass Housing In 2017 Budget The Senate Committee on Housing and Urban Development has promised to make budgetary provision in the 2017 budget to enable...

