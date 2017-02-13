Former Super Eagles forward, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, has joined league one side, Coventry City until the end of the season. Aiyegbeni, who also has premier league experience with Middlesbrough, Portsmouth, Everton and Blackburn Rovers, has now penned a deal that would see him stay at Coventry until May 2017. The 34-year-old recently returned to England, following … Continue reading Aiyegbeni Joins Coventry City On Short Term Deal

