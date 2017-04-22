Ajimobi Inaugurates Elders Forum For Reconciliation

The Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, says the recent selection of elders from major stakeholders within the APC in the state was aimed at rejuvenating the party, as well as addressing all complaints properly across a broader spectrum. Governor Ajimobi said this after inaugurating the new elders’ forum after several hours of a closed door … Continue reading Ajimobi Inaugurates Elders Forum For Reconciliation

The post Ajimobi Inaugurates Elders Forum For Reconciliation appeared first on Channels Television.

