Al-Makura Meets With Fulanis Over Border Clashes

The Nasarawa State Governor, Mr Tanko Al-Makura has met with leaders of the state Fulanis in order to find a lasting solution to the cross border clashes between them and Agatu farmers in Benue State. The meeting which was held at the Government House had in attendance traditional rulers, heads of security outfits in the … Continue reading Al-Makura Meets With Fulanis Over Border Clashes

