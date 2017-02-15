Ali Modu Sheriff Faction Holds Town Hall Meeting In Delta

The Ali Modu Sheriff faction of the People Democratic Party (PDP) has held a town hall meeting in Agbor, Delta state. The meeting forms a part of his familiarisation tour to all the states in the south-south and south east, with the aim of fostering unity in the party. According to the chairman of the party, … Continue reading Ali Modu Sheriff Faction Holds Town Hall Meeting In Delta

