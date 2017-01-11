Ali Ndume Faults Process Which Removed Him As Senate Leader

The former Senate Leader, Ali Ndume, removed on Tuesday is dissatisfied with the process of his removal. Senator Ndume’s removal was announced at the resumption of plenary after the yuletide break. Thirty-nine Senators from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had signed a resolution, passing a vote of no confidence on senator Ali Ndume as … Continue reading Ali Ndume Faults Process Which Removed Him As Senate Leader

The post Ali Ndume Faults Process Which Removed Him As Senate Leader appeared first on Channels Television.

