The Ministry for Local Government and Emirate Affairs in Borno ?State has debunked reports that the Chairman of Mafa Local Government Area, Shettima Lawan, was arrested by the military in Maiduguri. Reports on Saturday indicated that Lawan was arrested over alleged connection with Boko Haram including housing one of its most wanted commanders. But the … Continue reading Alleged Boko Haram Affiliation: Ministry Says Borno LG Chairman Not Arrested

The post Alleged Boko Haram Affiliation: Ministry Says Borno LG Chairman Not Arrested appeared first on Channels Television.